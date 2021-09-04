Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Trading Up 2.9%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.66 and last traded at C$4.59. Approximately 3,759,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,386,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. CIBC raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.54.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.