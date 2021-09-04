CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $61,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $121.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.52. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

