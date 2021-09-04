Critical Comparison: Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get IKONICS alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IKONICS and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digerati Technologies has a consensus target price of $0.23, indicating a potential upside of 88.83%. Given Digerati Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than IKONICS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IKONICS and Digerati Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS $13.43 million 4.30 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 2.69 -$3.38 million ($0.06) -2.03

IKONICS has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

IKONICS has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IKONICS and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS 0.99% 7.59% 5.71% Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of IKONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of IKONICS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IKONICS beats Digerati Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.