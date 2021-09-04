Crust Network (CRU) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for about $51.30 or 0.00102707 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $104.84 million and $7.70 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust Network has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

