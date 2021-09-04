CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Boosted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 196.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after buying an additional 7,514,629 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CSX by 217.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,222,000 after buying an additional 6,387,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 177.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,686,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 13,724.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 3,005,688 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

