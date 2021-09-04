CVCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $255,929.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.23 or 0.00010428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a total market cap of $64.71 million and approximately $255,929.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00065032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00137900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00182227 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.83 or 0.07852680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,001.78 or 0.99762379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.50 or 0.00807052 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

