CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,302,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CyrusOne by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 4,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,017.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

