Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,126 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 32.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.44.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $385.91 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $389.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.20 and a 200-day moving average of $333.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

