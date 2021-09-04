Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

