Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $663,820. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Argus lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

NYSE SO opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

