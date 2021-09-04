Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.82.

DOCU stock opened at $310.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

