Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,895 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of nCino worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCNO. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in nCino by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,032,962.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.