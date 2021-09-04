Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $531,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 177.5% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in CME Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,592 shares of company stock worth $3,039,219 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $195.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

