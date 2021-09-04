Danuta Gray Acquires 16,500 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) insider Danuta Gray acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 300.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 302.65. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 349.80 ($4.57).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

