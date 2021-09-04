Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $60.96

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.96, but opened at $65.30. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $67.59, with a volume of 44,428 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after buying an additional 589,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 117.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,868,000 after buying an additional 364,440 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 242.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 376,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after buying an additional 266,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 195.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

