Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 1,846 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $251,683.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,272,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80.

DDOG stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of -812.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $139.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

