Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $938 million-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.16 million.Datadog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.060 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.24.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,850. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -812.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.69. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $139.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $251,683.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,272,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $48,293,160.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 538,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,194,358.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,455,428 shares of company stock valued at $185,595,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

