Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.01 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.
DDOG traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.06. 1,937,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,850. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of -812.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.69. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $139.68.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,384,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,340,555.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $303,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,671. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,455,428 shares of company stock valued at $185,595,379. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
