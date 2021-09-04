DAV Coin (DAV) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.07 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.42 or 0.00423140 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,849.61 or 1.00245102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00048296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 75.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00074216 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

