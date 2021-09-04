David L. Deninno Sells 4,000 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.