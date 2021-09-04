DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2,977.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $102.72 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average of $154.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

