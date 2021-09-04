DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

