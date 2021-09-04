DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 128.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Datadog by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Datadog by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 22,635 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $773,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,455,428 shares of company stock valued at $185,595,379. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of -812.07 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

