Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of DEX stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $152,558.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 21,823 shares of company stock valued at $228,202 over the last three months.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

