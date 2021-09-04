Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €151.00 by UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €129.25 ($152.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

