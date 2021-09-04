Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $162.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.72 and a 200-day moving average of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.