Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,311 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.4% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 49.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 35.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $181.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

