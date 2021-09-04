Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,966 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $462.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $463.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.35.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

