Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Shares of 40,075 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 40,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Intel accounts for 0.5% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

