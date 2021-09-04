Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $196,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,567 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

