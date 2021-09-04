Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $217,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $36.64 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

