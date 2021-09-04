Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $249,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 79,237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $92.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

