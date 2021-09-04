Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Evergy by 28.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Evergy’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.