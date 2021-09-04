Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases Shares of 3,391 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $189.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

