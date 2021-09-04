Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes $1.12 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 437.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

GILD stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

