Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes $879,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $226.37 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.