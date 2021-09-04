Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 259,147 shares of company stock worth $36,190,225 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT opened at $135.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

