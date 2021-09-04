Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give boohoo group (LON:BOO) a GBX 400 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised boohoo group to a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 447.78 ($5.85).

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 270.70 ($3.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.51. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26).

In other news, insider Iain McDonald acquired 44,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £143,880 ($187,980.14).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

