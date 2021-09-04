Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $50.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AI. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 709,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $46,009,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,771,297 shares of company stock worth $346,156,495. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in C3.ai by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after buying an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

