Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $48.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

CPB stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,804,000 after acquiring an additional 113,668 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

