DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,412. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $542.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.32, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $555.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.