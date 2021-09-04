Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Reduced by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 374.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after purchasing an additional 526,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after buying an additional 169,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $195.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.16. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.