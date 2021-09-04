DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Lee J. Belitsky Sells 20,000 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DKS opened at $145.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $146.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $551,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,099 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

