Digital Money Bits Price Tops $0.0005 (DMB)

Digital Money Bits (CURRENCY:DMB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. Digital Money Bits has a market cap of $53,099.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digital Money Bits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Money Bits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Money Bits has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Digital Money Bits

Digital Money Bits is a coin. Digital Money Bits’ total supply is 116,173,958 coins and its circulating supply is 106,173,958 coins. The official website for Digital Money Bits is dmb-currency.com . Digital Money Bits’ official Twitter account is @DMBCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digital Money Bits Coin Trading

