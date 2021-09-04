Dollarama (DOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect Dollarama to post earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$954.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$957.00 million.

Shares of DOL traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$56.86. The company had a trading volume of 576,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,798. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$58.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The firm has a market cap of C$17.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$45.42 and a 12 month high of C$60.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.00.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

