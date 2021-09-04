Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.390-$-1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.96 million.Domo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.330 EPS.

Shares of Domo stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $84.50. 181,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,977. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.97. Domo has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 over the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

