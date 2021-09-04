Dora Factory Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.37 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for about $10.36 or 0.00020557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $25.37 million and approximately $19.24 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00060808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00128798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.38 or 0.00784647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00046613 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

DORA is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.