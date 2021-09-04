Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 28.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 842.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

