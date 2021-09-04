DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $68.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Argus dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,946,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,229,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,903,723 shares of company stock valued at $261,317,362. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $4,275,000. Finally, Granger Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 519.8% in the 1st quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 889,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,579,000 after buying an additional 746,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

