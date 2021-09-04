Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Research analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

DRETF stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.